This week on ART ON THE AIR our 300th episode features retro-futuristic, surrealistic, nostalgic, whimsical Artist, Gavin Ottesin, whose work is inspired by fantasy and science fiction. Next Toronto-based artist Sasha Pierce, whose geometric inspired tessellations inform her work.

Our Spotlight is on Memorial Opera House’s Penguin Project production of “High School Musical Junior” and other fall events.