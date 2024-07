This week on ART ON THE AIR features certified circle dance instructor, Carlota Hursey, whose passion is working with older adults in her Engaging Brains classes. Next we have a follow-up interview with 83-year-old abstract artist, Pearlie Taylor, discussing her recent exhibits. Spotlight on LaPorte County Symphony’s 19th Annual Hoosier Star on September 24th at LaPorte County Civic Auditorium with Executive Director Emily Yiannias.