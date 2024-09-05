© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, September, 22, 2024

Published September 5, 2024 at 11:10 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR our entire show features artist, author and glassworks creator, Lynda Pownall-Carlson discussing her creative journey influenced by her artist parents who ran Jon Pownall film company in Chicago producing old school animation. Our Spotlight is on Memorial Opera House’s grand reopening production with the Mel Brooks’ musical “Young Frankenstein” opening September 26th, plus spotlight extras on Lakeshore Public media’s early childhood development program, Building Blocks, and traditional photographer Tim Lace and fresco artist Diane Grams discussing their Chesterton Art Center exhibit, Of Gods and Warriors in September.

