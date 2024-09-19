Art on the Air, October 6, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR our entire show features “Etheric Medicine” practitioner, Bobbi Vogel, who shares her experience as a paramedic, that through a series of life-altering events led her to discover her current practice as a faith healing guide for others. Our Spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony’s 36th Annual Drayton Family Education Concert on October 9th that provides a live concert experience to over 5,000 students from Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan with Executive Director Emily Yiannias and Education Director Jared Collier.