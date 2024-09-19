© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, October 6, 2024

Published September 19, 2024 at 1:28 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR our entire show features “Etheric Medicine” practitioner, Bobbi Vogel, who shares her experience as a paramedic, that through a series of life-altering events led her to discover her current practice as a faith healing guide for others.  Our Spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony’s 36th Annual Drayton Family Education Concert on October 9th that provides a live concert experience to over 5,000 students from Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan with Executive Director Emily Yiannias and Education Director Jared Collier.

Art on the Air
Stay Connected