Art on the Air, October 20, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR features Chicago-based jewelry artist, Bobbie Rafferty, who for 25 years has created stunning one-of-a-kind pieces that are in juried shows throughout the Midwest and South. Next Indiana Artisan Neelu Jain shares her Japanese art forms of Ikebana and Temari that transforms simple spaces into eye catching, aesthetically pleasing creations. Our Spotlight is on Chicago-based singer/songwriter Michael McDermott discussing his upcoming November 2nd concert at Memorial Opera House with his band The Arsonists.