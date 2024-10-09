© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, November 3, 2024

Published October 9, 2024 at 1:35 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features Jason DeCaires Taylor, who creates underwater sculptures and installations that help restore equilibrium to deteriorating marine ecosystems creating under whole sea museums of art throughout the world.  Our Spotlight is on the 39th Annual Interwoven Expressions, a juried art market of all things created by Midwest textile artists coming November 9th to Sand Creek Country Club with its chair Lu Terock, plus a spotlight extra: the Area Artists Association’s exhibit "It’s All About The Square" will run through November at the Chesterton Art Center with a reception, Saturday, November 9th 12-2pm.

