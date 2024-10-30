Art on the Air, November 17, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR features eighty-year old sculptor, mixed media artist, and spoken word performer, Jake Webster, who uses poetry to inspire his art. Next Brazilian-born abstract artist and musician Eugenio Cerrosi who returns to South Bend ’s 2025 For The Love Of Art Fair. Our Spotlight is on Valparaiso Creative Council’s new Artist Hub with Executive Director Jessica Corral and a spotlight extra on the Chicago Street Theater’s two holiday productions November 22nd through December 15th.