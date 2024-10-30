Art on the Air, November, 24, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR features the premier Groucho Marx impersonator, Frank Ferrante, discussing his long association with his one-man show and other performing pursuits. Next acrylic artist Zue Stevenson, whose paintings reflect the inner world of women and flowers. Our Spotlight is on Family Folklore Foundation’s Meg Demakas discussing her new book, “Millennia of Progress 1933-2023 The Chicago World’s Fair – if Houses Could Talk” now on sale at South Shore Arts gift shop and spotlight extra on Grant Fitch’s one man show of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at 4th Street Theater.