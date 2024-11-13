Art on the Air, December 1, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR features a return visit with the Americana, folk, rock ‘n’ roll and roots soul Chicago quartet, The Empty Pockets, discussing their busy concert schedule and the release of their double vinyl gatefold album, “Gotta Find the Moon.” Next singer songwriter Patricia Tyson discussing her December 15th concert at Chicago’s Epiphany Center for the Arts. Our spotlight is on Indiana Ballet Theatre’s holiday classic “The Nutcracker” running December 5th through 18th with artistic director Gloria Touhy.