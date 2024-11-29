© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, January 5, 2025

Published November 29, 2024 at 2:31 PM CST

This week on ART ON THE AIR features the Executive director for the Porter County Museum , Kevin Pazour, discussing its mission. Next with have the publishers and editors of the Michiana arts magazine, Pan-O-Ply, Dan Breen and Cynthia Davis discussing their quarterly publication.   Our Spotlight is on Family Folklore Foundation’s Meg Demakas discussing her new book, “Millennia of Progress 1933-2023 The Chicago World’s Fair – if Houses Could Talk” now on sale at South Shore Arts gift shop and spotlight extra on Grant Fitch’s one man show of Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" at 4th Street Theater.

Art on the Air
