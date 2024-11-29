Art on the Air, January 5, 2025

This week on ART ON THE AIR features the Executive director for the Porter County Museum , Kevin Pazour, discussing its mission. Next with have the publishers and editors of the Michiana arts magazine, Pan-O-Ply, Dan Breen and Cynthia Davis discussing their quarterly publication. Our Spotlight is on Family Folklore Foundation’s Meg Demakas discussing her new book, “Millennia of Progress 1933-2023 The Chicago World’s Fair – if Houses Could Talk” now on sale at South Shore Arts gift shop and spotlight extra on Grant Fitch’s one man show of Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" at 4th Street Theater.