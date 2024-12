This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features a focus on the Chesterton Art Center first with local artist, sculptor, and single dad Billy Pozzo, and his artist daughter Polly Pozzo discussing their unique art exhibit. Next the new education director Cara Schmitt discuses classes at the art center. Our Spotlight is on the first exhibit at the art center with executive director Hannah Hammond-Hagman plus other events in the new year.