Art on the Air, January 26, 2025

Published January 7, 2025 at 8:27 PM CST

This week on ART ON THE AIR features life-long Region author and journalist, Mark Taylor reflects on his press roots and his new book, “Hospital, Heal Thyself ,” about optimizing health care. Next independent film actor, screenwriter, and producer LaPorte native Derek McMahan, whose work on numerous projects can be seen throughout the Midwest .   Our Spotlight is on the Duneland Photography Club’s February 2025 exhibit at the Art Barn.   And a Spotlight Extra Chicago Street Theatre presents Love, Loss and What I Wore running Jan 24 through Feb 2nd more info at ChicagoStreet.org

