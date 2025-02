This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features the husband and wife team of 24/7 Production LLC, Jack and Kim Olesker discussing their four decade career in television, film, and novels, plus Kim’s two decades of work in the non-profit arena currently serving as President and CEO of Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. Our spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony’s “Sounds of Spring” concert Sunday, March 9th at 3pm at Holdcraft Performing Arts Center.