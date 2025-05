This week on ART ON THE AIR features the renown director of TV, film, and the stage, John Hancock, who is directing the Dunes Art Foundations production of “Misery.” Next Beverly Shores fixture Robert Stanley painter and computer artist, sharing his works of people, the city, and nature in personal and thoughtful adventures. Our spotlight is on Ceramics Go Outside at with Emily Casella happening June 10 at Haven Hollow Park.