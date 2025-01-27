© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
EOA_Radio_logo_lspr.jpg
Eye on the Arts - Radio

Eye on the Arts - Radio: January 27, 2025

By Dave Mika
Published January 27, 2025 at 6:34 AM CST
South Shore Arts and the Regional Arts Council for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are excited to present the 2025 Indiana Regional Youth Arts Awards.

Dave Mika, host of Eye on the Arts - Radio, talks with Regional Arts Council members Carol Ann Brown and Gloria Tuohy about the 2025 Indiana Regional Youth Arts Awards.

These awards are presented annually to recognize outstanding young artists who exhibit talent in visual arts, theater, music, dance, literature and graphic design. The overall regional winner and runner-up will each receive a cash award and be recognized at a regional arts event.

For more information visit https://www.southshoreartsonline.org/indiana-regional-youth-arts-award

Dave Mika
Executive Director of South Shore Arts
