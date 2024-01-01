© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
GAMENIGHT

GAMENIGHT highlights Northwest Indiana's Prep Football. Providing vivid coverage of games, scores, updates and more! Tune in every Friday from 6-10 PM on 89.1 FM - stream it live on Facebook and Youtube.

The host lineup for GAMENIGHT features Ben Kolodzinski, Wayne Svetanoff, and Andrew Johnson. Volunteer correspondents will call into the show to offer live game reporting and on-the-field interviews from the gridirons of the Duneland, Northwest Crossroads, Greater Southshore, and Great Lakes athletic conferences.