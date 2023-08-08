Midwest Beat Blues: 7-21-2023

The FIRST HOUR of this week's Midwest BEAT Blues program has a lot of young, new artists and selections of newly released albums by The Nick Moss Band, Anthony Geraci Band, The Mike Bourne Band with Johnny Burgin, Monster Mike Welch, Joanna Connor and others. That half also includes some "old guard" in there as well like B.B. King, Elmore James, Lightnin' Hopkins and Howlin' Wolf.

The SECOND HOUR is mostly live and vintage with concert cuts by the likes of Big Mama Thornton, Albert Collins, Big Joe Turner, Muddy Waters, Pinetop Perkins, and a couple of deep cut covers by team ups by such classic '60s blues-rockers as Jack Bruce. Mick Taylor and Gary Moore.