Midwest Beat Blues: 9-01-2023

This week's two hour "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" program spotlights and showcases some of the greatest blues and blues-rock guitarists of the 20th Century, including a few who have/had birthdays during the month of August.

The guitar theme runs throughout, because the show's beginning and ending features a block of songs from Steve Ray Vaughan in memory of the tragic helicopter crash in East Troy, Wisconsin that stole him from the world 33 years ago on August 27, 1990.

Among other artists heard on the show are -- Roy Buchanan, B.B. King, Albert Collins, Anthony Gomes, Jeff Healy, Luther Allison, Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy and other top string-benders.