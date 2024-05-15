Midwest Beat Blues: 05-03-24

Overview of the show:

Allman Bros. opens the show in remembrance of Dicky Betts who died April 18th

HOUR ONE: has largely BRAND NEW BLUES releases during the first 30 minutes from such artists as:

JOHNNY BURGIN, RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHT CATS, VAL STARR & THE BLUES ROCKET, THE CHESS PROJECT, ROB STONE & THE TOKYO TRIO, and FRANKIE BOY & THE BLUES EXPRESS.

Plus... the second part of Hour One has a segment of lost deep cut classics by:

JUNIOR WELL, B.B. KING, WILSON PICKETT, CHUCK BERRY and ALBERT KING.

HOUR TWO: Kicks off with a block of Estrogen-fueled blues by such blues women as:

SHIRLY KING, DANIELIA COTTON, SUSAN TEDESCHI and LIZ MANDEVILLE-GREESON, and closes with cool artist pair-ups featuring PAUL RODGERS, BERNIE MARSDEN, SONNY LANDRETH, PETER FRAMPTON, CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE, ELVIN BISHOP and MALCOLM BRUCE.