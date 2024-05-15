© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: 05-03-24

By Tom Lounges
Published May 15, 2024 at 10:25 AM CDT
Tom Lounges

Overview of the show:
Allman Bros. opens the show in remembrance of Dicky Betts who died April 18th

HOUR ONE: has largely BRAND NEW BLUES releases during the first 30 minutes from such artists as:
JOHNNY BURGIN, RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHT CATS, VAL STARR & THE BLUES ROCKET, THE CHESS PROJECT, ROB STONE & THE TOKYO TRIO, and FRANKIE BOY & THE BLUES EXPRESS.

Plus... the second part of Hour One has a segment of lost deep cut classics by:
JUNIOR WELL, B.B. KING, WILSON PICKETT, CHUCK BERRY and ALBERT KING.

HOUR TWO: Kicks off with a block of Estrogen-fueled blues by such blues women as:
SHIRLY KING, DANIELIA COTTON, SUSAN TEDESCHI and LIZ MANDEVILLE-GREESON, and closes with cool artist pair-ups featuring PAUL RODGERS, BERNIE MARSDEN, SONNY LANDRETH, PETER FRAMPTON, CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE, ELVIN BISHOP and MALCOLM BRUCE.

Midwest Beat Blues
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
