Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: 05-17-24

By Tom Lounges
Published May 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM CDT
Tom Lounges

Overview of the show:

HOUR ONE: begins with a block of Harmonica Blues with such featured artists as: BILLY BRANCH, CAREY BELL, JUNIOR WELLS, JAMES COTTON, GARY PRIMICH,CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE and the PAUL BUTTERFIELD BLUES BAND

The first half also includes a triple track of psychedelic '60s Blues by "27 Club" members JIM MORRISON, JANIS JOPLIN and JIMI HENDRIX.  Followed with blues guitarists LONNIE BROOKS, LUTHER ALLISON, ALBERT COLLINS, JOHNNY COPELAND and LONNIE MACK.

HOUR TWO:  Continues with guitar-blues more on the rock side of the spectrum -- ROBIN TROWER, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, TED NUGENT and ERIC CLAPTON.A "FAMILY AFFAIR" segment follows that with songs by TITO JACKSON, THE KINSEY REPORT, WAYNE BAKER BROOKS and RONNIE BAKER BROOKS, before the shows wraps up with a trio of short cuts by early 20th Century blues pioneers -- DAVID "HONEYBOY" EDWARDS, ROBERT LOCKWOOD JR. and ETTA JAMES.

Midwest Beat Blues
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
See stories by Tom Lounges