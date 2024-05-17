Midwest Beat Blues: 05-17-24

Overview of the show:

HOUR ONE: begins with a block of Harmonica Blues with such featured artists as: BILLY BRANCH, CAREY BELL, JUNIOR WELLS, JAMES COTTON, GARY PRIMICH,CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE and the PAUL BUTTERFIELD BLUES BAND

The first half also includes a triple track of psychedelic '60s Blues by "27 Club" members JIM MORRISON, JANIS JOPLIN and JIMI HENDRIX. Followed with blues guitarists LONNIE BROOKS, LUTHER ALLISON, ALBERT COLLINS, JOHNNY COPELAND and LONNIE MACK.

HOUR TWO: Continues with guitar-blues more on the rock side of the spectrum -- ROBIN TROWER, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, TED NUGENT and ERIC CLAPTON.A "FAMILY AFFAIR" segment follows that with songs by TITO JACKSON, THE KINSEY REPORT, WAYNE BAKER BROOKS and RONNIE BAKER BROOKS, before the shows wraps up with a trio of short cuts by early 20th Century blues pioneers -- DAVID "HONEYBOY" EDWARDS, ROBERT LOCKWOOD JR. and ETTA JAMES.