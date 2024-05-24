Midwest Beat Blues: 05-24-24

Overview of this week's show:

This is an "Anything Goes" show with a broad mix of old, new, iconic and regional blues artists...

HOUR ONE: features a some deep cuts from pioneering artists that range of artists that include: MAGIC SLIM & THE TEARDROPS, LIGHTNING HOPKINS, BUDDY GUY, FATS DOMINO, FREDDIE KING, JOHN LEE HOOKER, and JOHN MAYALL & THE BLUESBREAKERS. Also in the mix are latter day players like COCO MONTOYA, CHRIS CAIN, and BRIGITTE PURDY.

HOUR TWO: This half leans heavier on Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana blues artists with songs featured by JEFF MASSEY, DEREK CARUSO & THE BLUES FUSE, and THE HEAD HONCHOS. It also has deeper cuts by KOKO TAYLOR, LAVELLE WHITE, and a few heavier blues-rockers like JIMMY PAGE, BLACK CROWES and ROBIN TROWER.