Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: 05-24-24

By Tom Lounges
Published May 24, 2024 at 6:00 PM CDT
Tom Lounges

Overview of this week's show:
This is an "Anything Goes" show with a broad mix of old, new, iconic and regional blues artists...

HOUR ONE: features a some deep cuts from pioneering artists that range of artists that include: MAGIC SLIM & THE TEARDROPS, LIGHTNING HOPKINS, BUDDY GUY, FATS DOMINO, FREDDIE KING,  JOHN LEE HOOKER, and JOHN MAYALL & THE BLUESBREAKERS.  Also in the mix are latter day players like COCO MONTOYA, CHRIS CAIN, and BRIGITTE PURDY.

HOUR TWO: This half leans heavier on Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana blues artists with songs featured by JEFF MASSEY, DEREK CARUSO & THE BLUES FUSE, and THE HEAD HONCHOS.  It also has deeper cuts by KOKO TAYLOR, LAVELLE WHITE, and a few heavier blues-rockers like JIMMY PAGE, BLACK CROWES and ROBIN TROWER.

Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
