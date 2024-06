This week's program features a full hour of new releases to kick things off -- by such artists as TORONZO CANNON, DION, SETH LEE JONES, ALASTAIR GREENE, SLASH, and SUE FOLEY...

The SECOND HOUR of the program finds me spinning deeper cuts and forgotten favorites of mine, and hopefully of the listeners as well. Some of those by -- LUTHER ALLISON, J.B. RITCHIE, ALBERT COLLINS, JOHN LEE HOOKER, HOWLIN' WOLF, and MUDDY WATERS -- to name a few.