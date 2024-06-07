© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat: 06-07-24

By Tom Lounges
Published June 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM CDT

This week's entire show is designed as a non-stop "Fantasy Blues Concert" with overlaid and back to back live concert performances to give the feeling that the show's playlist is actually one long, star-studded festival event.Included on this week's playlist are powerful performance tracks from such artists as -- PAUL BUTTERFIELD BLUES BAND, THE ROBERT CRAY BAND, STEVIE RAY VAUGHN & ALBERT KING, CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, GARY MOORE, BIG TWIST & THE MELLOW FELLOWS, MINDI ABAIR & THE BONESHAKERS, ERIC GALES, ALBERT COLLINS, JONNY LANG, MUDDY WATERS, SAMANTHA FISH, and KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD. As one listens to this program it is as though one is sitting front and center in a concert hall seeing/hearing an array of blues legends from various eras in peak form as the audience roars between the songs as new artists take the stage. 

The talking this week is kept to a minimum as his show is very music intensive, but all songs are identified when leading into and out of 3 and 4 song blocks of live tracks.

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
