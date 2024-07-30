Midwest Beat Blues: July 19, 2024

This week's edition of MIDWEST BEAT BLUES opens on an upbeat with a trio of cuts by Duke Tumato & The Power Trio, Little Ed & The Blues Imperials and Little Charlie & The Night Cats.

The first hour then features a feisty set of songs with a "Boogie Woogie" theme. The boogie blues block has songs by the likes of Albert King, Benny Turner, Dion & John Hammond, Mitch Woods & Joe Louis Walker, and Bobby Rush. The boogie block also spotlights songs from three great regional blues artists -- Liz Mandeville, Johnny Burgin, and Kenny Kinsey & Mojo Daddy.

The second hour of the program features Northwest Indiana artists -- Steepwater Band and Jack Whittle -- with additional deeper cuts from the likes of Kenny Neal, Coco Montoya, Nick Moss, Dave Hole, Duke Robillard, and Steady Rollin' Bob Margolin.

There's also an Etta James cover performed by Joe Bonamassa & Beth Hart, and a lost classic from Bonnie Raitt. This show is a non-stop romp of mostly upbeat blues and boogie that will have toes tapping and bodies swaying.