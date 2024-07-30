© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: July 19, 2024

By Tom Lounges
Published July 30, 2024 at 12:33 PM CDT
Tom Lounges

This week's edition of MIDWEST BEAT BLUES opens on an upbeat with a trio of cuts by Duke Tumato & The Power Trio, Little Ed & The Blues Imperials and Little Charlie & The Night Cats.

The first hour then features a feisty set of songs with a "Boogie Woogie" theme. The boogie blues block has songs by the likes of Albert King, Benny Turner, Dion & John Hammond, Mitch Woods & Joe Louis Walker, and Bobby Rush. The boogie block also spotlights songs from three great regional blues artists -- Liz Mandeville, Johnny Burgin, and Kenny Kinsey & Mojo Daddy.

The second hour of the program features Northwest Indiana artists -- Steepwater Band and Jack Whittle -- with additional deeper cuts from the likes of Kenny Neal, Coco Montoya, Nick Moss, Dave Hole, Duke Robillard, and Steady Rollin' Bob Margolin.

There's also an Etta James cover performed by Joe Bonamassa & Beth Hart, and a lost classic from Bonnie Raitt. This show is a non-stop romp of mostly upbeat blues and boogie that will have toes tapping and bodies swaying.

Midwest Beat Blues
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
See stories by Tom Lounges