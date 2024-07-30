Midwest Beat Blues: July 26th, 2024

This week's program features a fair share of blues women, with deep cuts from the likes of Deborah Bonham, Ana Popovic, Etta James, Ann Wilson, Beth Hart, Ally Venable, Lou Ann Barton, Marcia Ball and Carolyn Wonderland.

The blues pioneers are well represented as well, with cuts by Bo Diddley, Papa John Creach, John Lee Hooker, Albert "The Iceman" Collins, Sonny Boy Williamson and duets by Pinetop Perkins & Willie "Big Eyes" Smith, and Buddy Guy & Junior Wells.

Some of the new bloods are in the mix too, with tracks dropped in by Monster Mike Welch, Johnny Iguana, Marc Broussard, and The Cashbox Kings.

As always, this week's MIDWEST BEAT BLUES with Tom Lounges has something for everyone who loves the blues. Midwest BEAT Blues is brought to the air by Tom Lounges Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, IN. (www.tomloungesrecordbin.com)

