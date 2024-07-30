© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: July 26th, 2024

By Tom Lounges
Published July 30, 2024 at 12:18 PM CDT
Tom Lounges

This week's program features a fair share of blues women, with deep cuts from the likes of  Deborah Bonham, Ana Popovic, Etta James, Ann Wilson, Beth Hart, Ally Venable, Lou Ann Barton, Marcia Ball and Carolyn Wonderland.

The blues pioneers are well represented as well, with cuts by Bo Diddley, Papa John Creach, John Lee Hooker, Albert "The Iceman" Collins, Sonny Boy Williamson and duets by Pinetop Perkins & Willie "Big Eyes" Smith, and Buddy Guy & Junior Wells.

Some of the new bloods are in the mix too, with tracks dropped in by Monster Mike Welch, Johnny Iguana, Marc Broussard, and The Cashbox Kings.

As always, this week's MIDWEST BEAT BLUES with Tom Lounges has something for everyone who loves the blues.  Midwest BEAT Blues is brought to the air by Tom Lounges Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, IN.  (www.tomloungesrecordbin.com)

Midwest Beat Blues
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
