Midwest Beat Blues: August 2, 2024

This week's Midwest BEAT Blues program is focused on the rockier side of the blues spectrum, spotlighting the blues roots of artists usually viewed as being rock 'n' rollers.

During the first half of the show, Tom will play songs that illustrate the deep blues roots of such artists as --- Leslie West of Mountain, Robin Trower, Eric Clapton, Alvin Lee of Ten Years After, Jeff Beck, Greg Allman of the Allman Brothers, Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac, and Slash of Guns 'N Roses.

The first half of the program ends with a twin spin remembrance of John Mayall, the "Godfather of British Blues," who died in July at the age of 90.

The program continues shining a spotlight on the blues side of rock artists like Kim Simmonds & Savoy Brown, Johnny Winter, Jack Bruce, Gary Moore, and Warren Haynes. It wraps up with more traditional blues by Big Daddy Kinsey, Albert King, Coco Montoya, Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield, and Muddy Waters.