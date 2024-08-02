© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat Blues: August 2, 2024

By Tom Lounges
Published August 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM CDT
Tom Lounges

This week's Midwest BEAT Blues program is focused on the rockier side of the blues spectrum, spotlighting the blues roots of artists usually viewed as being rock 'n' rollers. 

During the first half of the show, Tom will play songs that illustrate the deep blues roots of such artists as --- Leslie West of Mountain, Robin Trower, Eric Clapton, Alvin Lee of Ten Years After, Jeff Beck, Greg Allman of the Allman Brothers, Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac, and Slash of Guns 'N Roses.  

The first half of the program ends with a twin spin remembrance of John Mayall, the "Godfather of British Blues," who died in July at the age of 90.    

The program continues shining a spotlight on the blues side of rock artists like Kim Simmonds & Savoy Brown, Johnny Winter, Jack Bruce, Gary Moore, and Warren Haynes.  It wraps up with more traditional blues by Big Daddy Kinsey, Albert King, Coco Montoya, Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield, and Muddy Waters.

Midwest Beat Blues
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
