Midwest Beat Blues: August 30, 2024

By Tom Lounges
Published August 30, 2024 at 9:00 PM CDT
Tom Lounges

This week's episode of "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" is a broad array of styles and artists.
The playlist includes brand new tracks from the latest releases by such blues artists as Albert Castiglia, Memphis Royal Brothers, Tom Hambridge, Mark Hummel, Sauce Boss, Val Starr's Blues Rocket, Nick Moss, JJ Grey & Mofro, and Damon Fowler.

Also featured are deep cuts and classic tracks by the likes of The Chicago Kingsnakes, Bonnie Raitt, Climax Chicago Blues Band, Shemekia Copeland, John Copeland, Duke Tumatoe, Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown, Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater, B.B. King and J.B. Richie. Along with something by a former Chicago radio star that is sure to make listeners smile.

Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
