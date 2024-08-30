Midwest Beat Blues: August 30, 2024

This week's episode of "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" is a broad array of styles and artists.

The playlist includes brand new tracks from the latest releases by such blues artists as Albert Castiglia, Memphis Royal Brothers, Tom Hambridge, Mark Hummel, Sauce Boss, Val Starr's Blues Rocket, Nick Moss, JJ Grey & Mofro, and Damon Fowler.

Also featured are deep cuts and classic tracks by the likes of The Chicago Kingsnakes, Bonnie Raitt, Climax Chicago Blues Band, Shemekia Copeland, John Copeland, Duke Tumatoe, Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown, Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater, B.B. King and J.B. Richie. Along with something by a former Chicago radio star that is sure to make listeners smile.