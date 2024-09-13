© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: September 13, 2024

By Tom Lounges
Published September 13, 2024 at 9:00 PM CDT
Tom Lounges

A wide variety of new, classic and regional blues artists fill Hour One, including -- Beth Hart, Carey Bell, Devon Allman, B.B. King, Don Griffin, Head Honchos and Mojo Daddy.

Hour Two begins with a six pack of New Orleans blues and blues-jazz classics spun in honor and memory of Northwest Indiana broadcaster Steve Zana, who recently passed away.

Hour Two then continues with a mixed bag of blues artists, wrapping up with a block of blues by female artists such as Mandalyn, Koko Taylor, Etta James and Shemekia Copeland.

Midwest Beat Blues
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
See stories by Tom Lounges