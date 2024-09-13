Midwest Beat Blues: September 13, 2024

A wide variety of new, classic and regional blues artists fill Hour One, including -- Beth Hart, Carey Bell, Devon Allman, B.B. King, Don Griffin, Head Honchos and Mojo Daddy.

Hour Two begins with a six pack of New Orleans blues and blues-jazz classics spun in honor and memory of Northwest Indiana broadcaster Steve Zana, who recently passed away.

Hour Two then continues with a mixed bag of blues artists, wrapping up with a block of blues by female artists such as Mandalyn, Koko Taylor, Etta James and Shemekia Copeland.