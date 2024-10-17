Midwest Beat Blues: September 20, 2024

This week's program showcases NEW BLUES releases by a variety of artists on a variety of record labels. The show opens with a pair of "Double Shots" by Shemekia Copeland and Ronnie Baker Brooks from their respective new albums released this month via the Alligator Records label.

Other artists whose new music is spotlighted on this program are -- Damon Fowler, Mark Hummel, Tab Benoit, Piper & The Hard Times Band, Memphis Royal Brothers, Johnny Ray Jones, J.D. Simo & Luther Dickinson, Blues People, Kiely Connell and The Bruce Katz Band.

The last quarter of the program wraps up with a 4-song block of blues by the late Tito Jackson, a native of Northwest Indiana and a co-founder of the iconic Jackson Five (later simply called The Jacksons). Tito passed away at age 70 earlier in the week after suffering a heart attack just days after returning home from a European tour with his brothers in The Jacksons.

This week's radio show closes with four tracks -- "Love One Another," "Under Your Spell," "Rock Me Baby" and "All In The Family Blues" -- from Tito's latest solo album, "Under Your Spell." The 2021 release was an 11-song blues collection that featured such musical guests as Joe Bonamassa, Claudette King, George Benson, Eddie Levert, Kenny Neal and Stevie Wonder.