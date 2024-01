NWI music maker JOE MARCINEK stops by the LAKESHORE PUBLIC RADIO (89.1FM) studio in Merrillville TONIGHT to guest from 7-8 pm on "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges."

Marcinek will debut for the first time on radio, songs from his ninth and newest album, "1 RIVER STREET," which is the follow-up to Marcinek's "Dead Funk Summit," which made my "Tom's Top 10 Regional Albums of 2023."