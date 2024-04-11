© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat

Tim Easton New Album "Find Your Way"

By Tom Lounges
Published April 11, 2024 at 2:28 PM CDT

Black Mesa Recording artist TIM EASTON has a new album -- "FIND YOUR WAY" -- dropping worldwide in Mid-May and tonight he "finds his way" to the airwaves of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Media to guest with me on "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges"

Tonight's program is a real treat for Easton fans and fans of Americana/Folk music in general, because tonight on this program will be the first time some of these new songs have been broadcast publicly for listeners to enjoy.

This gifted writer and performer with talk with me about his long journey through music, his travels, his songwriting, and musical the tour that brings him to such Midwest music haunts as Ignition Garage in Goshen, The Loft House in Chicago, and Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights, on May 23rd, 24th and 25th, respectively.

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
