Tim Easton New Album "Find Your Way"

Black Mesa Recording artist TIM EASTON has a new album -- "FIND YOUR WAY" -- dropping worldwide in Mid-May and tonight he "finds his way" to the airwaves of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Media to guest with me on "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges"

Tonight's program is a real treat for Easton fans and fans of Americana/Folk music in general, because tonight on this program will be the first time some of these new songs have been broadcast publicly for listeners to enjoy.

This gifted writer and performer with talk with me about his long journey through music, his travels, his songwriting, and musical the tour that brings him to such Midwest music haunts as Ignition Garage in Goshen, The Loft House in Chicago, and Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights, on May 23rd, 24th and 25th, respectively.

