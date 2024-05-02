David Foster and Katharine McPhee Coming to Hard Rock Casino

Hear an amazing double interview with husband/wife musical power couple -- David Foster and Katharine McPhee -- to talk about their careers both apart and together.

Foster is has had 47 Grammy nominations and 16 Grammy Wins during his career, which has found the songwriter/pianist and producer working on projects with a Who's Who of talents that span generations and include: Whitney Houston, Earth, Wind & Fire, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Olivia Newton-John, Chicago, and many others too numerous to list. He also has worked on multiple film soundtracks ("The Bodyguard," "St. Elmo's Fire," etc.) and solo projects from former Beatles Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Katharine McPhee -- a singer and actress with multiple albums, stage plays and television work to her credit -- first came to international attention as a finalist on season five of "American Idol." Kat has starred in the hit TV series -- "Smash" and "Scorpion" -- along with being is several films and an array of successful stage plays and musicals.

Both Foster and McPhee are philanthropists who work with a variety of non-profits, charities, and who head up The David Foster Foundation, which supports children in need of organ transplants.

The dynamic entertainment duo will be performing on SATURDAY, MAY 4th at the HARD ROCK CASINO NORTHERN INDIANA. They will also talk about what concertgoers can expect to see and hear in the live show they are taking across the U.S. and also worldwide this Spring/Summer.

Keep up with them at: www.davidfoster.com and www.Katharinemcphee.com