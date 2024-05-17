IN-STUDIO GUEST: M.G. BAILEY

Chicago singer/songwriter M.G. BAILEY-- has made a name for himself as being a "one man band" quite literally -- with a custom built contraption that allows him to create a full band sound while being just one guy.

While Bailey still does that quirky and fascinating "solo-ensemble" performance, lately he has also been performing in a more troubadour fashion, armed only with his guitar, voice and a cache of original songs.

While there are tasty older albums available from this artist, this particular radio program focuses on Bailey's latest CD, "Sideshow," an 11-track collection of original songs released in early April of this year.

Bailey brought along his guitar to the Lakeshore studio, and performed a couple of solo acoustic tunes live on the air, in addition to the spinning of a few tracks from the "Sideshow" release.

Keep up with M.G. at: www.mgbailey.com