Musical Guest: JACK HUES of the band WANG CHUNG

The musical guest for this week's edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" was JACK HUES -- the vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and co-founder of WANG CHUNG -- who may be famous for their 1980s MTV-era hits "Everybody Have Fun," "Dancehall Days," "Let's Go" and "Live And Die In L.A." -- but who have done so much more over the decades.

On this program, Tom talks with Jack about the band's glory days, the current "Abducted By The '80s U.S. Tour" with The Motels, Men Without Hats, and Naked Eyes, making stops in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Des Plaines, Illinois.

But their conversation also covers the band's work in film soundtracks, Jack's solo albums and side projects, the recent collaboration of Wang Chung and the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, and the forthcoming 2 LP project that will feature the best of the past, along with brand new songs from the group.

This show treats listeners to a very tasty song from Jack's side project with Tony Banks of Genesis, a few WANG CHUNG classics, and one of the group's most famous songs done with the Prague Philharmonic.

By the end of this program, one will realize there's more to WANG CHUNG than just 1980s retro favorites... AND...there's more to Jack Hues than just WANG CHUNG. Much more.