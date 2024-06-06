© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat

Musical Guest: JACK HUES of the band WANG CHUNG

By Tom Lounges
Published June 6, 2024 at 2:22 PM CDT

The musical guest for this week's edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" was JACK HUES -- the vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and co-founder of WANG CHUNG -- who may be famous for their 1980s MTV-era hits "Everybody Have Fun," "Dancehall Days," "Let's Go" and "Live And Die In L.A." -- but who have done so much more over the decades.
On this program, Tom talks with Jack about the band's glory days, the current "Abducted By The '80s U.S. Tour" with The Motels, Men Without Hats, and Naked Eyes, making stops in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Des Plaines, Illinois.

But their conversation also covers the band's work in film soundtracks, Jack's solo albums and side projects, the recent collaboration of Wang Chung and the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, and the forthcoming 2 LP project that will feature the best of the past, along with brand new songs from the group.

This show treats listeners to a very tasty song from Jack's side project with Tony Banks of Genesis, a few WANG CHUNG classics, and one of the group's most famous songs done with the Prague Philharmonic.

By the end of this program, one will realize there's more to WANG CHUNG than just 1980s retro favorites... AND...there's more to Jack Hues than just WANG CHUNG. Much more.

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
