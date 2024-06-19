Midwest Beat: Battle of the Bands, This Friday! Friday! Friday!

This edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" featured in studio chats with members of four young Northwest Indiana bands who are competing on June 21st at Crown Point's Bulldog Park in a "Battle of the Bands" fundraiser for Crown Point's My Way 2 Work organization (www.myway2work.org/events) with the proceeds from this event going towards the building of a new facility for people with special needs, with a focus on those with autism.

The four participating bands represented as guests on this program were -- FloodPlane, Lola Bunnie, Thourn and Departure -- each an original music group hoping to score the top prize of a four hour recording package at The Spot Recording Studio in Schneider, Indiana.