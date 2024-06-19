© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: Battle of the Bands, This Friday! Friday! Friday!

By Tom Lounges
Published June 19, 2024 at 9:48 AM CDT
(Back Row): Aiden Hefler-Rogers and Robert Spanier (of Lola Bunnie), Regina Wagoner (My Way 2 Work),  Jack Mayton (of Thourn), and Ben Haavig (of Departure).  


(Front Row): Gunner Brightweiser (of Floodplane) and Shelia Medlin (My Way 2 Work). 

This edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" featured in studio chats with members of four young Northwest Indiana bands who are competing on June 21st at Crown Point's Bulldog Park in a "Battle of the Bands" fundraiser for Crown Point's My Way 2 Work organization (www.myway2work.org/events) with the proceeds from this event going towards the building of a new facility for people with special needs, with a focus on those with autism.

The four participating bands represented as guests on this program were -- FloodPlane, Lola Bunnie, Thourn and Departure -- each an original music group hoping to score the top prize of a four hour recording package at The Spot Recording Studio in Schneider, Indiana.

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
