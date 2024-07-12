George Lynch of "Lynch Mob" Joins Midwest Beat

American rock guitar icon -- GEORGE LYNCH -- is one of the world's premier guitarists, ranked in the Top 50 on the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" list by Guitar World magazine, and listed among the "Top 10 Metal Guitarists of All Time" by Gibson Guitars.

While George is best known for his hard rock/heavy metal bands DOKKEN and LYNCH MOB, those two famous groups are just the tip of the iceberg for this gifted guitarist, who has released dozens of albums with a variety of musical projects that have paired him alongside a "Who's Who" of other top artists.

On this week's radio program, George discussed aspects of his long musical journey with show host Tom Lounges, which included creating his own world-famous guitar line "Mr. Scary," and some of his many recording projects and team ups over the decades. Of course, the discussion also included George's current U.S. tour -- "THE LAST RIDE" -- with the current incarnation of LYNCH MOB to Northwest Indiana where they perform on FRIDAY, JULY 12 at HOBART ART THEATER. More: Www.Brickartlive.Com .Along with hearing a couple of classics, Lakeshore's listeners are treated here to songs from the newest Lynch Mob album, "BABYLON," and George's latest solo album, "GUITARS AT THE END OF THE WORLD."

Keep up with all things George at: www.georgelynch.com