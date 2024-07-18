Pablo Cruise Cruises Onto Midwest Beat

The musical guest for this week's edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" was COREY LERIOS -- the vocalist, keyboardist, songwriter and co-founder of PABLO CRUISE -- who formed in 1973 and released eight studio albums over the next decade, which included five singles that reached the top 25 of the BILLBOARD HOT 100 chart.

Among the group's best known and successful hits were "Whatcha Gonna Do," "A Place in the Sun," "Love Will Find A Way," "I Go To Rio," and "Cool Love." They also released a successful new single in 2020 titled, "Breath," inspired by the COVID-19 lockdown. That song and others are featured in this episode of "Midwest BEAT," as Tom talks with Lerios about the band's music and his long career in entertainment.

Lerios also built a career writing music for films and television series, including "Baywatch," "Max Headroom," "Days Of Our Lives," and several Disney TV projects like "Land Before Time," "Kim Possible" and others.

Pablo Cruise's co-founding members Lerios and David Jenkins reformed the group some years back and have continued touring, and even doing some new recording. The band perform in various parts of Chicagoland the last weekend of July. See their schedule and learn more about the band at: www.pablocruise.com.