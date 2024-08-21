6th Annual VetRock-ers Join Midwest Beat and Tom Lounges

This week's program focused on the the sixth annual "VetRock" concert being held Friday, August 23rd musical fundraising event at the First United Methodist Church (352 S. Main St.) in Crown Point. The annual outdoor event benefits Disabled American Veterans and features performances by the Northwest Indiana rock/dance bands NAWTY and MR. FUNNYMAN.

Joining show host Tom Lounges for this week's interview/music program, were event founder and host, Pastor Mark Wilkins, along with vocalist/band leader Mandalyn of the Nawty, and vocalist band leader Jeremy Andrews of Mr. Funnyman, the two musical groups donating performances for the event. The discussion was about the upcoming event and the origins of the event six years ago. Along with the interview segments, Tom played songs pertaining to American Soldiers and U.S. Military veterans from a variety of music artists of various styles and genres, including Toby Keith, Chely Wright, Queensryche, and a song written and recorded as a therapy project by two U.S. veterans.

"This is a free concert, but all donations and proceeds go directly to Disabled American Veterans organizations," said Mark Wilkins, Senior Pastor of First Methodist. "Half goes towards the purchase of vans to help transport homebound veterans to their medical appointments. The other half goes to a local center offering counseling veterans suffering from PTSD."