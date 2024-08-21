© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!
Midwest Beat

6th Annual VetRock-ers Join Midwest Beat and Tom Lounges

By Tom Lounges
Published August 21, 2024 at 2:57 PM CDT

This week's program focused on the the sixth annual "VetRock" concert being held Friday, August 23rd musical fundraising event at the First United Methodist Church (352 S. Main St.) in Crown Point. The annual outdoor event benefits Disabled American Veterans and features performances by the Northwest Indiana rock/dance bands NAWTY and MR. FUNNYMAN.

Joining show host Tom Lounges for this week's interview/music program, were event founder and host, Pastor Mark Wilkins, along with vocalist/band leader Mandalyn of the Nawty, and vocalist band leader Jeremy Andrews of Mr. Funnyman, the two musical groups donating performances for the event. The discussion was about the upcoming event and the origins of the event six years ago. Along with the interview segments, Tom played songs pertaining to American Soldiers and U.S. Military veterans from a variety of music artists of various styles and genres, including Toby Keith, Chely Wright, Queensryche, and a song written and recorded as a therapy project by two U.S. veterans.

"This is a free concert, but all donations and proceeds go directly to Disabled American Veterans organizations," said Mark Wilkins, Senior Pastor of First Methodist. "Half goes towards the purchase of vans to help transport homebound veterans to their medical appointments. The other half goes to a local center offering counseling veterans suffering from PTSD."

Midwest Beat
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
See stories by Tom Lounges