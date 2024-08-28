© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat

IN-STUDIO GUEST: Marty McCormack of Switchback

By Tom Lounges
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:06 AM CDT
Switchback

Chicago singer/songwriter/guitarist MARTY McCORMACK -- one half of the dynamic duo that makes up the Celtic/Americana musical group Switchback -- joined Tom Lounges live in the studio to talk about their new highly topical indie rock album release "RED OR BLUE" and what's up in the world of Switchback.

McCormack also talked a bit about his side career doing children's albums, with a musical selection from his work in that sector used to close the program, revealing that side of the artist's personal career working with his young daughter, herself a vocalist/songwriter.

Songs from the album were spotlighted for the first time ever on live radio during this week's program. More on the group at: www.waygoodmusic.com.

Tom Lounges
