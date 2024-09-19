© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat

IN-STUDIO GUEST: KIELY CONNELL

By Tom Lounges
Published September 10, 2024 at 6:00 PM CDT

Kiely is a lady of hearty Midwestern stock. She hails from the working class community of Hammond, and later moved to Crown Point, but now calls Nashville, Tennessee her home.

This episode of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" shines a light on Kiely through her interview, and songs played from her latest album, "My Own Company," released by Thirty Tigers Records.

At a time when most country and Americana artists are not blazing new trails, Kiely Connell takes her audience on a different kind of journey through rootsy original songs grown from the seeds of old school country, '60s-'70s folk, and gritty blues, all with lyrics that purge pain and chew into a listener's heart and soul.

She samples a buffet of musical styles with lyrics that often deal with the harsher side of life -- from suicide, loneliness, and unwanted touching --- all delivered with grit and soulfulness.

Unique in today's world of Americana/Roots music, Kiely Connell is a talent on the rise and certainly one for the world to watch.

Midwest Beat
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
