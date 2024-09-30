© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat

Musical Guest: MICHAEL DES BARRES / Rock Icon and Actor

By Tom Lounges
Published September 24, 2024 at 7:00 PM CDT

On this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," the musical guest was international rocker and actor, Michael Des Barres, best known to rock fans as the lead singer and co-founder of the British rock group, SILVERHEAD, and later as the leader of the American bands DETECTIVE (1970s) and the superstar project CHEQUERED PAST (1980s).  

Des Barres also famously replaced the late Robert Palmer in the super group POWER STATION, and has released albums as both a solo artist and under a group bearing his name, The Michael Des Barres Band.

Along the way, Des Barres managed to recreate himself and get famous in another realm of the arts -- as a film and television actor -- amassing a long resume of movies and top U.S. television roles.  

Michael joins us on this program to talk about his colorful career and to promote his brand new solo album -- "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll" -- a collection of a dozen cover songs that he says impacted him as a young rocker.   Songs from that new album -- which dropped worldwide on October  11, 2024 via Rock Ridge Music -- is spotlighted on tonight's show, along with a opening medley of songs culled from albums throughout the celebrated rocker's five decades in rock 'n' roll.  Follow the artist further online at: www.michaeldesbarres.com.

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
