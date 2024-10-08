Whey Jennings, The Country-Rockin' Grandson of Waylon Jennings

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings’ story is a long and varied one, that runs from singing on stage as a child with his famous grandparents -- Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter -- to falling victim to addiction.

But it is a story that has a happy ending, a silver lining, and it's one that needs to be told, so that perhaps others who walk the path Whey Jennings once did, can find their own way out of darkness. "The path is there, you just have to find your way," said Jennings.

This edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" reveals the long journey this once lost artist took to find himself, find his inner strength, and find his way back to God and good living. Whey takes listeners from the depths of addiction, to ultimately finding sobriety and peace through faith, music, and the people he loves.

This program includes many songs from Jennings' new album -- "JEKYLL & HYDE" -- about finding sobriety, the country life, horses, family, patriotism, and the belief of a bright future being possible after years of darkness.

Musically, Whey Jennings has many of the qualities and sonic nuances of his grandfather, but he is certainly putting his own stamp on the family business of making country music, and doing it while helping people along the way.

"JEKYLL & HYDE" is deeply personal and finds this incredible artists reflecting the years of work he has put into improving himself. The album dropped in late August 2024 via the indie label, Dirt Rock Empire. More: www.wheyjennings.com.