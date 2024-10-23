Michael McDermott Talks New Albums, Upcoming Memorial Opera House Concert

On this edition, I reconnected with my friend Michael McDermott, an artist I have long admired as both a songwriter and performer. Here we talk about -- "LIGHT HOUSE ON THE SHORE" and "EAST JESUS" -- a companion set of full length albums dropped worldwide in late September via the artist's own label, Pauper Sky Records.

Along with catching up on his career and talking about the songs on those new twin releases, listeners are treated to a few choice cuts from each. The albums are very different from each other -- one being more acoustic and the other being electric -- and I spotlight both sides of McDermott with 2 songs from each release.

I also talk with McDermott about his new run of live dates that kicks of this weekend -- SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd -- at The Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso.

Keep up on all things Michael at: https://www.michael-mcdermott.com.