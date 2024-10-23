© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat

Michael McDermott Talks New Albums, Upcoming Memorial Opera House Concert

By Tom Lounges
Published October 23, 2024 at 1:06 PM CDT

On this edition, I reconnected with my friend Michael McDermott, an artist I have long admired as both a songwriter and performer. Here we talk about -- "LIGHT HOUSE ON THE SHORE" and "EAST JESUS" -- a companion set of full length albums dropped worldwide in late September via the artist's own label, Pauper Sky Records.

Along with catching up on his career and talking about the songs on those new twin releases, listeners are treated to a few choice cuts from each. The albums are very different from each other -- one being more acoustic and the other being electric -- and I spotlight both sides of McDermott with 2 songs from each release.

I also talk with McDermott about his new run of live dates that kicks of this weekend -- SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd -- at The Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso.

Keep up on all things Michael at: https://www.michael-mcdermott.com.

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
