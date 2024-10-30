© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Lakeshore viewers may be experiencing broadcast interruptions. We are working to resolve the issue. Still streaming LIVE here.
Midwest Beat

An Evening of Jazz & Wine, on Midwest Beat

By Tom Lounges
Published October 29, 2024 at 7:08 PM CDT

In-studio guests -- Jeff Brown and Marti Ross -- discuss the Thursday, November 7th fundraising event "An Evening of Jazz & Wine" being held after hours (6pm to 8pm) at the Lake County Public Library Merrillville Branch located at 1919 W. 81st Ave. (US 30).

Ross is a decades-long member of the Lake County Library Foundation Board, and shares how the LCPL Foundation presents many special events throughout the year. "The Foundation is the primary sponsor for year-round initiatives like Dolly Parton's "Imagination Library" in LCPL's nine districts, and of the annual "Read-A-Thon" project that involves elementary and middle school students from across Lake County," she says.

Brown is the Valparaiso University Jazz Studies Professor Emeritus and Valparaiso University's Percussion Instructor and is the library event's guest speaker. He is also the namesake of The Jeff Brown Trio -- Jeff Brown (drums), Bruce Evans (bass) and Roger Harris (keyboards) -- who will perform live for the event's guests. More: www.lcplin.org.

Tickets are limited to only 100. Admission includes the live jazz presentation and performance, along with wine tasting tickets. Wine for this event is being provided by Four Corners Winery in Valparaiso. Tickets/Info: (219) 769-3541 (ext. 315).

Midwest Beat
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges