An Evening of Jazz & Wine, on Midwest Beat

In-studio guests -- Jeff Brown and Marti Ross -- discuss the Thursday, November 7th fundraising event "An Evening of Jazz & Wine" being held after hours (6pm to 8pm) at the Lake County Public Library Merrillville Branch located at 1919 W. 81st Ave. (US 30).

Ross is a decades-long member of the Lake County Library Foundation Board, and shares how the LCPL Foundation presents many special events throughout the year. "The Foundation is the primary sponsor for year-round initiatives like Dolly Parton's "Imagination Library" in LCPL's nine districts, and of the annual "Read-A-Thon" project that involves elementary and middle school students from across Lake County," she says.

Brown is the Valparaiso University Jazz Studies Professor Emeritus and Valparaiso University's Percussion Instructor and is the library event's guest speaker. He is also the namesake of The Jeff Brown Trio -- Jeff Brown (drums), Bruce Evans (bass) and Roger Harris (keyboards) -- who will perform live for the event's guests. More: www.lcplin.org.

Tickets are limited to only 100. Admission includes the live jazz presentation and performance, along with wine tasting tickets. Wine for this event is being provided by Four Corners Winery in Valparaiso. Tickets/Info: (219) 769-3541 (ext. 315).