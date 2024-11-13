Musical Guest: Jesse James DuPree of JACKYL

This edition's musical guest is JESSE JAMES DuPREE, Southern rock singer/songwriter and over the top showman who was born in Kennesaw, Gerogia. Jesse is the lead singer, rhythm guitarist, and primary songwriter in the rock band JACKYL which he co-founded in 1991.

DuPree is also a solo recording artist and the co-creator and host of the U.S. Reality TV "FULL THROTTLE SALOON" which ran five season -- from 2009 to 2013 -- and was shot on location is Sturgis, South Dakota at the legendary saloon, known as the world's biggest biker bar in the world.

DuPree also the guy behind AMERICAN OUTLAW SPIRITS -- some of the finest Whiskeys in America -- and sure to be available when Jesse brings JACKYL back to Northwest Indiana on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27th for a return performance at HOBART ART THEATER. Tickets and Info On That Concert At: www.Brickartlive.Com .

This program features songs from the deep JACKYL album catalog as show host Tom Lounges talks to DuPree about his rock n roll journey, his record label/management and music marketing company MIGHTY LOUD ENTERTAINMENT and AMERICAN OUTLAW SPIRITS.

Keep up with all things Jesse at: www.jessejamesdupree.com and www.jackyl.com