A BIRTHDAY SALUTE TO JIM PETERIK

Chicago Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer JIM PETERIK turned 74-years-old on November 11th. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JIMBO!

"Midwest BEAT" show host/producer Tom Lounges has known this brilliant, hometown musical icon for four decades and on this program celebrates his old friend's long and successful history in music by spotlighting various aspects of Peterik's career beyond his work with IDES OF MARCH and SURVIVOR.

Lounges has interviewed Peterik for various video, television and radio projects over the years and for feature print articles. This radio interview runs nearly 2 hours and reveals a lot of history about the man behind the hits, that goes beyond the hits. Among the things discussed on this program are how...

· Peterik once avoided boarding a plane that later crashed, taking the lives of his friends in a rising Chicago band in the 1970s.

· The Ides of March original name wound up being used by another famous '60s rock band.

· The Ides' 1970 hit record "Vehicle" was almost lost forever due to a studio engineer error.

· How and why The Ides members bailed on a Led Zeppelin after party.

· How doing commercial jingles and going to a disco roller skating rink was instrumental in the formation of the band Survivor.