Ally Venable Joins Midwest Beat

International blues artist ALLY VENABLE is no stranger to the listeners of this program, nor to the listeners of the weekly "MIDWEST BEATBLUES" radio program aired on Lakeshore and also hosted by Tom Lounges.

ALLY VENABLE had twice been a guest on this program early on in her career, and she returns here to talk about her journey into music from an aspiring Texas teen guitarist, to one of the most respected and peer admired blues artists of her generation.

With a full six albums under her belt in less than a decade, Ally has a new single -- "Do You Cry" -- featured on this program from a new full length, 10-song album she expects to release in Spring 2025.

Ally has performed in the Chicagoland Market many times over the years, and returns on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11th for her first ever performance at the historic HOBART ART THEATER (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Tickets at: www.brickartlive.com .

Fans can meet Ally in person from 5:30-6:30pm before her concert on December 11th when she visits Tom Lounges' Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart for an old-school record store meet 'n' greet and signing.

More: www.facebook.com/TomLoungesRecordBin

More Ally at: www.allyvenableband.com