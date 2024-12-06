Midwest Beat: Classical Blast In-Studio

For this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," members of Chicago's CLASSICAL BLAST took part both in-studio and by phone to talk about their brand new 2025 full length holiday album -- "WHITER SHADE OF WINTER." The conversation also included what fans could expect to hear them perform at their annual "DARK SIDE OF THE YULE" holiday concert on Saturday, December 21st at Hobart Art Theatre in downtown Hobart, IN.

Classical Blast’s "DARK SIDE OF THE YULE" holiday concert is a most unique Christmas musical experience which provides a new take on traditional carols, by mashing them with rock music from the 1960s to today; performed with a mix of classical and rock instruments.

On this evening's program, it was announced that Hobart High School's gifted traveling teen choir -- WOLFFGANG -- had been added as a special guest for the December 21st concert. The teen ensemble performed live with Classical Blast the year prior and it proved to be an incredible pairing.

This edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" features selections from "WHITER SHADE OF WINTER " being played for the first time ever on radio. Among those are mash-ups of "Whiter Shade of Pale/Where Are You Christmas" and "For What It's Worth/Do You Hear What I Hear," and two sure to be new holiday standards "Wonderchild" and "Swingle Bells."

To see videos and learn more about Classical Blast: www.classicalblast.com