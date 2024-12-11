Howling In the Holiday Season with Wolffgang

Hobart High School’s touring vocal group – WOLFFGANG -- is an ever-evolving group of teenage girl singers that for many years have been a popular attraction at regional fests, fairs, park events, retirement homes, car shows, charity fundraisers and corporate events.

It's been an annual tradition for WOLFFGANG to perform live each holiday season on this program, and each year there are some new and different young singers making their Lakeshore Public Media debut live for all to enjoy.

The vocal group’s multi-part lead vocals and tight harmonies are amazing. Because of the tremendous listener response to Wolffgang’s past visits to Lakeshore Public Media on “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," the ensemble returns once more with its revised 2024 line-up to perform Holiday music and more live in studio.

Joining these young ladies will be the group's founder, musical director, and namesake -- DEAN WOLFF -- along with their sound engineer CHRIS CONNOR.