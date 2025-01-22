Local Music Lives on Midwest Beat

This edition of the program features no guests. It finds show host Tom Lounges spotlighting original music selections from some of his favorite regional rock/pop/blues artists of both the past and present.

A baker's dozen of original tunes are heard here by such Region talents as -- Bryan Lubeck, Kiely Connell, Ally Christian, Danny Lemmon Music, Larry Lease, Switchback, Mad Ants, Nomad Planets, Colin Peterik, Jeff Kollman, Joe Marcinek Band, Resurrection Blues Bland, along with a tasty pairing of James Gedda and Jack Whittle Music.