DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Midwest Beat

Local Music Lives on Midwest Beat

By Tom Lounges
Published January 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM CST

This edition of the program features no guests. It finds show host Tom Lounges spotlighting original music selections from some of his favorite regional rock/pop/blues artists of both the past and present.

A baker's dozen of original tunes are heard here by such Region talents as -- Bryan Lubeck, Kiely Connell, Ally Christian, Danny Lemmon Music, Larry Lease, Switchback, Mad Ants, Nomad Planets, Colin Peterik, Jeff Kollman, Joe Marcinek Band, Resurrection Blues Bland, along with a tasty pairing of James Gedda and Jack Whittle Music.

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges